Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $555.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day moving average is $453.18. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $563.17.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
