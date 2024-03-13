Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $555.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day moving average is $453.18. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $563.17.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

