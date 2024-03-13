Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.76. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 142,743 shares.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

