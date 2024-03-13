Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.76. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 142,743 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
