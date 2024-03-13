Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.24. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

