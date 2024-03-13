Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.24. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
