United Homes Group (UHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.