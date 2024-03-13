United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of X stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 485,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $65,678,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

