Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on March 29th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth $171,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

