Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on March 29th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Realty Income Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.