Ur-Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

TSE URE opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

