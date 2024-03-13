Urgent.ly (ULY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Urgent.ly Price Performance
Urgent.ly stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. Urgent.ly has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Urgent.ly Company Profile
Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.
