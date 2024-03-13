USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Robert B. Anderson Purchases 3,600 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,732 shares in the company, valued at $459,864.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCB. Raymond James increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USCB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,306,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.