Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $224.63, but opened at $215.00. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $222.38, with a volume of 72,423 shares trading hands.

The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.04.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.