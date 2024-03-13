Valeo Pharma (VPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Valeo Pharma to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.50 million.

Get Valeo Pharma alerts:

Valeo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of TSE VPH opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.56. Valeo Pharma has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.