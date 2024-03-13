Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Valhi Stock Performance

VHI opened at $15.89 on Monday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $449.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

