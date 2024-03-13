Valneva (VALN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Valneva has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

