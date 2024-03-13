Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.74) on Monday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.97. The firm has a market cap of £147.22 million, a P/E ratio of 358.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

