Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

