Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Melissa H. Anderson Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $269.67 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $271.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

