Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Down 46.3% in February

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 14th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waterdrop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waterdrop by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Waterdrop by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of WDH stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

