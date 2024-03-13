Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 124.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPRY. SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.46 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,260 shares of company stock valued at $931,398. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 497,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

