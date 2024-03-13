West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $377.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

