Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$71.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

