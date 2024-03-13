WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

