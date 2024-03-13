Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Up 2.1%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 11,436,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,073,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

