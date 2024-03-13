Wildon Farwell Sells 1,585 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wildon Farwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51.

On Friday, January 26th, Wildon Farwell sold 100 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.