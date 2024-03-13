Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $331.84 and last traded at $332.76. Approximately 685,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 453,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.99.

Specifically, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

