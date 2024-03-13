WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

WNS stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,596,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

