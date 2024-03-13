Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 29th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Woolworths alerts:

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.