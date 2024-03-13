Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

