W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

W&T Offshore has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market cap of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

