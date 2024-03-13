X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Price Down 16%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 639,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

X3 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X3

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X3 during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of X3 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X3 during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of X3 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About X3

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

