Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

