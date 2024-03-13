Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John R. Desjarlais Sells 1,280 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.