Xunlei (XNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xunlei Stock Up 3.9 %

XNET stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

