Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.60. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yangarra Resources traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 74170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

