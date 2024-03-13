Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the February 14th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$0.94.

About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of optical fiber preforms, cables, and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers cutting edge products; coating and coloring ink; communication optical fibers; submarine optical cables; optical transceivers; coaxial cables; fiber distribution frame, cabinet, terminal panel, and cable distribution box; and specialty fiber, cable, components, assemblies, optical, and modules.

