Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $41.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Yelp

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Institutional Trading of Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.28 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.