YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Trading 10.8% Higher

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 1,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.02.
YIT Oyj Company Profile
YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects.
