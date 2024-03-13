Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Yubo International Biotech Trading Down 22.8 %

Shares of YBGJ stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Yubo International Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

