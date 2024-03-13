Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,387,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 653,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 642,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

