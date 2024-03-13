Zacks Research Comments on APA Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. APA has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

