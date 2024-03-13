Zacks Research Comments on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $8.69 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 1,518,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 1,879,401 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.