Zacks Research Comments on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $377.99 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

