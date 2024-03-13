Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 14th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
ZLDPF opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23.
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 203.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.
