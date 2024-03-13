Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 2,742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHEXF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Zhejiang Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Zhejiang Expressway alerts:

About Zhejiang Expressway

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.