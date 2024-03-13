Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 2,742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHEXF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Zhejiang Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
About Zhejiang Expressway
