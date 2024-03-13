Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 69.0% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

