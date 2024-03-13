Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 1,553 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

ZM stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

