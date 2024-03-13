ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,732,000 after purchasing an additional 720,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

