Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in February

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

