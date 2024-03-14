107,782 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.91 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

