11,810 Shares in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 1.07% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

Shares of RAFE stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.