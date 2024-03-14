13,600 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

